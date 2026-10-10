Panic in Panama as 7.7 quake hits, cathedral collapses and tsunami warnings spread

A series of strong earthquakes hit Panama on Friday, 9 October, causing damage to buildings and triggering evacuations. Residents rushed into the streets of Panama City, while tremors were also reported in Colombia. In Penonomé, part of a cathedral collapsed, including one of its spires, while footage showed extensive damage to a nearby hotel. Residents in Herrera province also reported cracks and damage to their homes. Tocumen International Airport briefly suspended operations before reopening, while the Panama Canal continued operating normally. According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, around 10 kilometres southwest of Pitaloza Arriba in Herrera province. Tsunami warnings were issued for Panama and several neighbouring countries. Panama's president said no deaths had been reported in the immediate aftermath, as emergency teams continued assessing the damage. The country lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast zone of seismic and volcanic activity where most of the world's earthquakes occur.