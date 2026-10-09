Zuma’s hospitalisation raises questions over MK party election campaign

Jacob Zuma’s hospitalisation has raised questions about his participation in upcoming uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party campaign events ahead of South Africa’s local government elections.

Party officials said the former president was undergoing a routine medical check-up and was in good spirits, without providing further details about his condition.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters that Zuma had been unwell and was receiving medical treatment. He wished the former leader a speedy recovery.

Local media reported that Zuma was taken by ambulance to a medical clinic in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

The uncertainty comes as Zuma is expected to play a prominent role in the MK Party’s preparations for its manifesto launch in Mbombela. It remains unclear whether he will attend a planned gathering in the Mtooba area on October 18.

Zuma, who served as president from 2009 to 2018, helped propel the newly formed MK Party to third place in the 2024 national elections.