Nepal orders evacuations after landslide triggers Budhi Gandaki flash flood

Nepal’s authorities ordered evacuations along the Budhi Gandaki River on Sunday, 11 October, after sudden flooding swept away homes and other buildings in the country’s mountainous north-central region. Villagers fled to higher ground as the swollen river surged through narrow valleys. Aerial footage released by the Nepal Army showed floodwaters racing between mountains and residents being evacuated to safety. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority warned communities to remain alert until late Sunday. No deaths were immediately reported, although several people were listed as missing. Preliminary accounts suggested the flooding was triggered when a landslide blocked the river near Chumchure, in Gorkha district, before the temporary barrier gave way. The latest emergency comes as Nepal struggles to recover from devastating floods along its border with China in August, which killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands missing. Nearly 33,000 people were affected, with around 7,500 homes damaged or destroyed. The government estimates reconstruction will cost $4.77 billion. Authorities are now focusing on restoring roads and bridges damaged in the earlier disaster, particularly in remote areas where disrupted transport links have made delivering aid difficult.