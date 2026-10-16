DR Congo bans activities of 13 political parties linked to Joseph Kabila as opposition cries repression

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has banned the activities of 13 political parties, including the PPRD of former president Joseph Kabila. Presented as a national security measure, the decision has divided the political class and reignited debate over democratic pluralism in the country. With the ruling party supporting the move, the opposition condemning it, and analysts questioning its legality, reactions remain sharply divided.

The political standoff between Kinshasa and supporters of Joseph Kabila has taken a new turn. On Thursday, October 15, Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani announced a ban on the activities of 13 political parties, including the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), which governed the country under Kabila’s presidency.

The measure also targets the Leadership and Governance for Development (LGD), led by Matata Ponyo; Seth Kikuni’s PISTE-E; and Claudel Lubaya’s Union for African Democracy (UDA). Provincial governors are responsible for enforcing the ban.

The decision comes amid heightened political tensions, particularly following the creation in Goma, in eastern DR Congo, of the National Refoundation Front (FRN), a politico-military movement led by former president Joseph Kabila. Against this backdrop, the government says it intends to prevent the activities of the parties concerned, while several opposition figures view the move as a restriction of political space.

Ruling Party Welcomes the Decision

The decision has been welcomed by the ruling Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS). Jean-Baptiste Katsongo, the party’s federal president in Butembo, North Kivu province, says the government is acting within its responsibility to protect national security.

“We welcome this decision because it is a matter of responsibility. The Interior Ministry is responsible for the security of Congolese citizens. In that capacity, it must take the necessary decisions to protect them,” he said.

The statement reflects the ruling camp’s position, which places security at the centre of the government’s decision. But the parties targeted by the ban see it as a threat to political expression and their ability to voice their demands.

For Bruno Mwitohero, the LGD’s federal president, the measure comes amid wider tensions over governance and the country’s institutional future. He believes that voices critical of the government risk being pushed to the margins.

“We are fighting against constitutional changes and the tyranny taking hold across the country. We cannot stand by and do nothing,” he said.

Mwitohero also questioned the functioning of the country’s institutions. He alleged that some members of parliament had been bribed and could no longer speak freely. He argues that banning political parties risks further shrinking the space for dissent.

His remarks highlight the growing divide between the government and sections of the opposition, as the country continues to face a persistent security crisis in the east alongside mounting political tensions nationwide.

Questions Over Legality and Democratic Freedoms

Beyond the political confrontation, the decision has raised questions about its legal basis and its implications for democratic pluralism.

According to the information available, the Interior Ministry’s announcement does not specify the detailed grounds for the ban or how long it will remain in force. It also does not formally dissolve the parties concerned.

Independent political analyst Guel Mamlaka warns that the consequences could extend beyond the leaders of the targeted parties. Members and supporters could also feel punished, even though they may have had no involvement in any alleged wrongdoing by their leaders.

“This decision risks creating frustration among Congolese members of these parties who are not necessarily involved in the actions attributed to their leaders,” he said.

Mamlaka also cautioned that the measure could have unpredictable consequences on the ground and potentially deepen tensions in a country that presents itself as a democracy.

The central question is whether the security concerns cited by the authorities can be reconciled with the protection of political freedoms and democratic principles. Banning a party’s activities is not automatically the same as dissolving it, and the legality of the measure must be assessed against the applicable laws and any available avenues for appeal.

Growing Divisions Among Kabila’s Allies

The decision is also having repercussions within the political circles surrounding Joseph Kabila.

Since the announcement of the FRN’s creation and the ban on PPRD activities, several political figures have distanced themselves from the former ruling party, exposing disagreements over the strategy to adopt and how best to continue their political struggle.

These departures reveal tensions within the ranks of those who have long been associated with the former president. They also raise questions about the PPRD’s future and its ability to maintain its influence in an evolving political landscape.

Caught between the government’s security arguments, the opposition’s accusations of repression and analysts’ concerns, the ban on 13 political parties opens a new chapter in DR Congo’s political crisis.

The key question now is whether the measure will help ease tensions or deepen mistrust between the government and its opponents, in a country where security challenges and political rivalries remain closely intertwined.