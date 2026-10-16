Ebola outbreak in DR Congo spreads to new province bordering CAR

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to a new province at the border with the Central African Republic, according to two health officials who have spoken to Reuters.

The new development has not yet been announced by Congolese authorities.

But the officials told Reuters Thursday that two cases had been recorded in North Ubangi, making it the eighth Congolese province affected by the virus.

There had reportedly been a series of suspect deaths recently in Wapinda health area, close to the border with Bas-Uele, prompting some tests.

The current Ebola outbreak in the DRC is caused by the Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no vaccine or treatment. A first clinical trial for a vaccine is expected to begin in the DRC by the end of October, according to the World Health Organization.

The outbreak was declared on May 15 and has caused over 9,000 cases and 4,441 deaths, according to new figures on Wednesday.

Cases have also been recorded in Uganda, which declared itself Ebola-free in August. Meanwhile, Kenya on Wednesday announced its second case of the virus, a relative of the first patient, who died on October 5.