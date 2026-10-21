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Yemen: 75 new recruits killed in Houthi missile strike laid to rest

People wave national flags during a rally to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the October 14 Revolution against British colonial rule, Aden, Yemen, Oct. 14, 2026.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

World News

Yemen's military held a mass funeral on Wednesday for 75 new recruits killed in a Houthi missile strike.

The ceremony was held in a soccer field in south-central Shabwa province where Monday's attack took place.

The new recruits were lining up in formation for a training session at the al-Alam camp when the strike occurred. Two hundred others were wounded.

Senior government and military officials attended the funeral as troops and security forces carried the coffins of the dead soldiers.

In a statement after the funeral, Shabwa's governor pledged to increase efforts to defend the province. He also vowed to pursue those behind the strike and hold them accountable.

The recruits were all aged between 18 and 20. They were being trained to provide security in Shabwa and not for combat operations, the governor said.

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