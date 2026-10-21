UN warns against premature exit of peacekeepers from Central African Republic

The United Nations’ top official in the Central African Republic on Tuesday warned against the premature withdrawal of MINUSCA peacekeepers from the country.

Speaking at a Security Council, Valentine Rugwabiza, said this could jeopardise recent gains made, as the war in neighbouring Sudan fuels instability along its eastern borders.

Rugwabiza cited a 30 June attack on the border town of Am‑Dafock where an armed group killed civilians and security personnel, displaced 17,000 people, and wounded six peacekeepers.

She said MINUSCA’s rapid‑response capability prevented a larger death toll and helped restore state authority after the attackers briefly seized control before retreating into Sudan.

Despite progress in disarming 1,907 fighters since July 2025 and establishing municipal councils in 127 of 177 municipalities, large areas of the CAR remain unstable.

She also noted that the new local authorities “urgently need capacity building from development partners, including the peacebuilding fund”.

Nearly two million people faced acute food insecurity between April and August, while the UN humanitarian plan was less than half funded.

Rugwabiza urged the Security Council to maintain the force with enough troops to consolidate gains made across the country.

The Security Council must decide before mid‑November whether to extend MINUSCA’s mandate.

The mission currently fields more than 12,000 peacekeepers, having already closed several bases in areas deemed stable and transferred duties to national forces.

The UN Secretary‑General has recommended a one‑year extension, preserving the rapid‑intervention capabilities deemed essential for responding to cross‑border attacks and protecting civilian populations.