French tourism sector concerned about impact as more protests planned

As France braces for more protests expected over the weekend, the country's tourism institutions are concerned about the impact they will have.

Images of the riots, which began as peaceful student protests before getting out of control, were posted and broadcast around the world.

School blockades this month on Saturday morphed into wider upheaval and pockets of violence by some youths over issues such as the rising cost of living.

But some tourists in Paris seem relatively unperturbed by the violent scenes of looting and clashes with police.

Eliana Chanez, visiting from Louisiana in the United States, said the chaos over the weekend did not stop her from enjoying the city.

"You have to just be careful because what you see in the news you have to take with a grain of salt. We understand that there's a movement happening,” she said.

“But we also understand that it's part of the culture, it's part of what makes France unique, and we want to listen to every voice.”

Australian tourist, Chris Summers, who lives in Perth, said she found it “quite confronting” saying she has never been in a situation like that before.

“We've had violent protests back in Australia, but nowhere near as violent as what I saw on Saturday,” she said.

“I was a little scared, but not terrified because I knew they weren't after me, it was the government they're protesting against,” Summers added.

But while some are taking precautions but not changing their plans, others are hesitant as tourist researchers report hotel reservations weakening in major cities.

Over 2,000 people were arrested after rioters across the country set cars on fire, stormed public buildings, and looted stores.

France is facing mounting economic challenges, with public debt reaching nearly 119 per cent of gross domestic product at the end of June and pressure on the government to rein in spending.