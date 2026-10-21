Russia frees jailed American as Putin meets US envoy for Ukraine talks

A major development in US-Russia relations. Russia has released retired American teacher Stephen Hubbard, imprisoned on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

The announcement came as US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, discussing the war in Ukraine and efforts to secure a peace deal.

Hubbard, a Michigan native, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison following a closed trial in 2024. He was captured in Ukraine in 2022.

US President Donald Trump had reportedly urged Putin to release him.

The move comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv, as Trump pushes to end the war.

But despite renewed diplomatic efforts, a major breakthrough remains elusive, with fighting continuing and peace still uncertain.