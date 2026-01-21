Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US special envoy to discuss peace in Ukraine with Russian president

Steve Witkoff at the 56th World Economic Forum meeting, Davos, Switzerland, 20 January 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
© KEYSTONE / GIAN EHRENZELLER
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Switzerland

United States special envoy Steve Witkoff said that he and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, he said he would also be holding talks with Ukrainian officials.

"I'm hopeful that all meetings will go well on that subject. We need a peace," he said.

Witkoff claimed the two sides were close to reaching the final "10 per cent" of a deal to end Russia’s nearly 4-year-long war in Ukraine.

Kyiv says it has agreed to most of the peace plan but that key issues, including the thorny question of territory, remain unresolved.

Ukraine is also seeking clarity from its allies on post-war security guarantees, which it sees as crucial to deterring Moscow from launching a new assault.

The talks come as Moscow continues to pound Ukraine's energy facilities in what is the height of the winter.

Washington has in recent months intensified efforts to craft a deal to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..