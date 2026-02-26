US and Iran nuclear talks end in Geneva amid war fears

Tensions between Iran and the United States are playing out in Geneva, where another round of indirect talks to try to salvage a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program and possibly prevent another war, have ended.

President Donald Trump wants Iran to halt uranium enrichment and roll back its missile and regional activities, while Iran insists it will only discuss nuclear issues and that its program is peaceful. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of a “terrible scenario” if talks fail, with US bases and Israel at risk of attack.

The talks, mediated by Oman, brought together US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Araghchi. After three hours Wednesday, discussions adjourned but are set to continue, with the Omani mediator calling them “creative and positive.” Outside Geneva, the US has moved a massive fleet in the region, highlighting the stakes if diplomacy collapses.