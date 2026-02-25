Welcome to Africanews

Iran warns US: choose 'table of diplomacy' or face 'firm blow'

Pedestrians walk past a billboard depicting a U.S. aircraft carrier with damaged fighter jets on its deck at Enqelab-e-Eslami Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.   -  
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Iran

Iran pushed back Wednesday against U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure tactics ahead of critical nuclear talks in Geneva, with Tehran's parliament speaker warning that negotiations may yield an agreement through "honorable diplomacy"—but that an attack would draw a "firm blow" from Iranian forces.

The warnings come as America has assembled its biggest deployment of aircraft and warships to the Middle East in decades.

The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, remained docked Wednesday at the U.S. naval base on Crete as part of the buildup, with protesters in nearby Chania holding a peaceful anti-war rally.

Struggles at home

The external pressure coincides with internal challenges for Tehran, following nationwide protests last month and recent campus demonstrations.

Trump's Tuesday State of the Union address accused Iran of pursuing missiles that could soon reach the United States, claims Tehran dismissed as "big lies".

Dual-track diplomacy

"We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ahead of Thursday's Omani-mediated talks, while Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned the U.S. could either choose diplomacy—"where dignity and mutual interests are respected"—or face consequences.

High stakes

If negotiations fail, Trump has repeatedly threatened military action, something Mideast nations fear could spiral into regional war. Iran has warned all U.S. military bases in the region would be legitimate targets.

