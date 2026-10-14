Albania: Student protests in Tirana turn violent as Flamingo Revolution escalates

Hundreds gathered outside the Education Ministry to demand better university conditions, increased financial support and improved job prospects. The protests escalated as demonstrators threw stones, smashed shop windows and damaged businesses, while police responded with tear gas and water cannon. According to a police update on Wednesday, 16 people were arrested and 49 others faced criminal proceedings. Six police officers and at least one journalist were injured. The student-led demonstrations have joined a wider anti-government movement known as the Flamingo Revolution, which is demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation over allegations of corruption. Protesters also oppose a luxury coastal development linked to Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, citing concerns about its environmental impact. The movement takes its name from the pink flamingos that campaigners say could be threatened by the project. The unrest has added to mounting political pressure on Rama's government.