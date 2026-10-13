Russia pounds Kharkiv and Lviv region with missiles and drones, killing three civilians

Rescue workers recovered three bodies from the rubble of a four-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s western Kholodnohirskyi district, where an entire section of the block had collapsed. The attack also damaged a five-storey building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A ground-floor bank and several vehicles caught fire, while windows were blown out in nearby apartment blocks. Emergency crews, police, bomb-disposal teams and search dogs remained at the sites, looking for people who may still be trapped. A State Emergency Service responder was injured during the operation. In the western Lviv region, a Russian drone attack set two homes on fire and damaged three cars in Murovane. No injuries were reported there. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched five ballistic missiles, nine Banderol loitering munitions and 108 drones from the evening of 12 October. Air defences shot down or electronically suppressed 88 drones, but strikes were recorded at 17 locations and debris fell at seven others.