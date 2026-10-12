Paris’s oldest covered food market gutted by major overnight fire

A major fire tore through Paris’s oldest covered food market, the Marché des Enfants Rouges, in the early hours of Monday, 12 October, destroying its stalls and causing part of its metal structure to collapse. The blaze broke out at around 4.15am in the historic Marais district. Firefighters prevented it from spreading to neighbouring buildings. One firefighter suffered a minor medical episode, but no other casualties were reported. Distraught traders gathered outside to assess the damage. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said the cause remained unknown and an investigation would follow. Nearby buildings were being checked for structural damage, while the city sought temporary premises for affected businesses. The market could remain closed for months. Founded in 1615 under Louis XIII, the landmark takes its name from a former orphanage whose children wore red clothing. Listed as a historic monument since 1982, it housed food shops, restaurants and florists, and ranked fifth in Food & Wine magazine’s 2026 list of the world’s best food markets.