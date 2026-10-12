Spain: National Day highlights territorial unity from Barcelona to Ceuta

In Barcelona, about 2,000 demonstrators waved Spanish and Ceuta flags at a rally supporting Spain’s territorial integrity, under the slogan “Catalonia with Ceuta, one Spain”. Meanwhile, Vox leader Santiago Abascal travelled to Ceuta, where he laid a wreath in honour of those who died for Spain. He had chosen to mark Spain’s National Day in the North African enclave rather than attend the military parade in Madrid. His visit came amid renewed focus on migration and Ceuta’s disputed status: Morocco claims sovereignty over the Spanish-administered territory. More than 70,000 people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta on 30 and 31 July; most returned within days, but thousands remained, putting pressure on local resources. On Sunday, police, backed by soldiers, cleared the last major migrant encampment at El Guano. More than 350 officers took part in the operation, two days before King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were due to visit Ceuta. The royal couple are also scheduled to travel to Melilla on 14 October, their first visit to the two enclaves since 2007.