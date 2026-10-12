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Ethiopian govt forces enter key Tigray town near Eritrea border

In this photo taken with a smartphone, supporters and soldiers participate in a procession welcoming former Tigray leader Getachew Reda in Mekelle, Ethiopia.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

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Ethiopian government forces are advancing in Tigray, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. Federal troops and allied militia have entered the strategic town of Adwa, near the Eritrean border, after Tigrayan rebels withdrew, according to residents.

Meanwhile, government-allied forces have retaken the regional capital, Mekelle, following renewed clashes with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

A former Tigray leader, now an adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has promised “visible change” in the region, without providing further details.

Ethiopian Airlines has also resumed flights to Mekelle for the first time since rebels seized the airport on September 23. They withdrew on October 3, allowing government-allied forces to enter the city.

Ethiopia accuses neighbouring Eritrea of supporting the rebels and sending troops across the border. Eritrea denies the allegations and has urged the United Nations to intervene.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on all sides to end hostilities and resume dialogue.

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