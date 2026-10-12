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South Africa’s suspended police deputy chief resigns amid serious allegations

A suspended South Africa's Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya, appears for his bail hearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

South Africa’s suspended deputy police chief, Shadrack Sibiya, has resigned amid corruption allegations and charges involving alleged sexual offenses.

Sibiya’s lawyers submitted his resignation letter on Monday, just as a disciplinary hearing against him was due to begin.

Police say his departure will be treated as a dishonorable discharge because disciplinary proceedings were still underway.

Sibiya is currently in prison after being arrested last month over allegations of rape and grooming a minor. He denies the charges, and his bail application has been postponed until October 13.

He is also under scrutiny by a judicial commission investigating alleged corruption within the South African police and links to criminal networks.

During testimony, Sibiya denied accusations that he received large sums of money and gifts from alleged criminals.

Suspended since September last year, his resignation marks a new development in a widening investigation into alleged police corruption.

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