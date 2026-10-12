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Spain clears last major migrant camp in Ceuta ahead of royal visit

A police officer and a medical worker place a migrant who is unconscious following a fight with another group of migrants onto a stretcher to be taken to hospital.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

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Spanish police, backed by soldiers, have cleared the last major migrant encampment in Ceuta, just two days before King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are due to visit the North African territory.

The operation began early Sunday at El Guano esplanade, where hundreds of migrants had been living in makeshift shelters.

Authorities deployed more than 350 police officers. Migrants were taken by bus to reception centres for processing, while cleaning crews cleared the area. Some fled into nearby hills to avoid being taken away.

The camp formed after more than 70,000 people entered Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco during a mass influx in July. Although many returned, thousands remained, putting pressure on local resources.

The crisis sparked political turmoil in Madrid and raised concerns across the European Union.

The royal visit, followed by a trip to Melilla on October 14, will be the first by a Spanish monarch to the two territories since 2007.

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