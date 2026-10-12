Ethiopia: Adwa recaptured amid tensions with Eritrea [Africanews Today]

In northern Ethiopia, federal forces have retaken the town of Adwa, near the Eritrean border, without a fight following the withdrawal of TPLF rebels. The advance comes amid rising tensions with Eritrea, as commercial flights resume between Addis Ababa and Mekelle.

In Malawi, fuel shortages are dragging on for a second week. Motorists are spending nights queuing at petrol stations, while authorities remain silent on when normal supplies will resume.

In Kenya, chess is becoming a tool for rehabilitation in prisons. At Maranjau, inmates are using the strategy game to learn patience, make better decisions and prepare for their return to society.

In Hermanus, South Africa, southern right whales attract thousands of visitors every year. This season, observers are reporting an exceptional presence of these protected marine mammals.

Algeria has announced the arrest of 61 Moroccan nationals accused of preparing acts of sabotage. Authorities allege the existence of a criminal network amid persistent tensions between Algiers and Rabat.

AGENDA

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are visiting Ceuta on Tuesday, a Spanish enclave claimed by Morocco. The symbolic visit comes amid tensions between Madrid and Rabat, following the evacuation of migrants by Moroccan police.

From 13 to 15 October, Maputo, Mozambique, is hosting the African Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction. Participants will discuss prevention strategies and ways to strengthen resilience to natural disasters across the continent.

From 13 to 17 October, Johannesburg is hosting the Fak’ugesi Festival, a major event celebrating digital cultures in Africa. Creators, artists, developers and innovators will showcase the latest trends in art, technology and video games.

On 13 October, the second legs of the African qualifiers for the women’s Olympic football tournament take place. Twelve matches are scheduled, including Côte d’Ivoire–DR Congo, Senegal–Tunisia, Nigeria–Comoros and South Africa–Madagascar.

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