Partner Content presented by Forward7

Across large parts of Africa, millions of families rely on wood and charcoal for cooking, creating serious health, environmental, and economic challenges. Around 80% of Africa’s population is exposed to household air pollution caused by traditional cooking methods, with women and children among those most affected.

As the need for cleaner, safer cooking solutions grows, another equally important challenge is ensuring that these solutions can reach different markets and communities. Differences in standards and certification requirements across African countries make it more difficult for clean cooking products to move between markets and limit their wider adoption, despite growing demand.

Africa also relies heavily on imports of certain energy sources and equipment, while intra-African trade continues to face challenges caused by differing standards and the lack of mutual recognition of some certifications. As a result, providing clean cooking solutions alone is not enough. A harmonized system is also needed to allow these products to move easily between markets while maintaining their quality and safety.

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This is where Saudi Arabia’s Forward7 Clean Cooking Initiative comes in. In partnership with the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO), the initiative is working to harmonize standards for clean cooking tools and equipment across Africa. This helps remove technical barriers to the movement of products, improve their safety, and accelerate access for the communities that need them most. The collaboration has resulted in the implementation of more than 45 standards covering three clean cooking solutions: LPG equipment, bioenergy and biogas, and solar thermal energy systems.

These standards help ensure product safety at every stage, from design and manufacturing to transportation, distribution, sale, and use in homes. They also cover key requirements such as the safety of gas cylinders and their accessories, safety valves, pressure gauges, periodic inspections, and the compatibility of equipment and its components.

These standards can make a real difference in people’s lives. When standards are more closely aligned across markets, safe and reliable products can cross borders more easily and reach more families.

The partnership between Forward7 and ARSO reflects a broader understanding of the challenge. The transition to clean cooking is not only about developing new solutions. It also requires creating the right conditions for these solutions to expand and reach people safely and reliably. By implementing harmonized standards, the partnership helps facilitate trade, strengthen consumer confidence, and expand the adoption of clean cooking solutions across the continent.

These efforts are a practical step toward a future with fewer health and environmental risks from traditional cooking methods and safer, more sustainable options for millions of families. The project also reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting international partnerships, aligning regional efforts to address development challenges, and contributing to stability and prosperity across Africa.