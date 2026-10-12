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France’s far right leader visits Ceuta amid migration debate

National Rally president Jordan Bardella answers reporters after French police raided the Paris headquarters of the far-right party, as part of a sweeping campaign finance.   -  
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Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Spain

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella has visited Spain for talks with Vox leader Santiago Abascal, making migration a central issue ahead of key elections in both countries.

Bardella began his two-day trip with a stop in Ceuta, the Spanish territory bordering Morocco, where a mass influx of migrants in July reignited debate over immigration and border security.

Abascal blamed Spain’s government for the crisis, accusing Morocco of sponsoring what he described as an “invasion” and claiming the authorities had failed to protect residents. He also said Ceuta remained “occupied,” calling for the city to regain its security and dignity.

Bardella, president of France’s National Rally, criticised Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s migration policies and France’s support for his government.

He also praised Italy’s decision under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to temporarily suspend free movement within the Schengen area with Spain, describing the move as responsible.

Bardella accused Sánchez’s government of sending a signal that Europe’s borders could be violated “with impunity.”

The visit comes as Spain prepares for snap elections on November 29, with Vox seeking to make significant gains. The National Rally hopes a strong performance by its Spanish ally will strengthen nationalist parties across Europe.

The meeting also comes as Marine Le Pen prepares for France’s 2027 presidential election, with Bardella working to strengthen his party’s European alliances.

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