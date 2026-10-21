Is Macky Sall preparing for a political comeback in Senegal?

Senegal's former leader Macky Sall last week dropped out of the race for United Nations Secretary-General, potentially setting him up for a return to national politics in his home country. Some see him as a potential saviour but not everyone would welcome him back.

Will Senegal's former president Macky Sall return to national politics now that he has stepped back from a potential role at the United Nations? The question is stirring debate in Senegal.

There's no doubt was Sall's Alliance for the Republic party is hoping for:

"I’ll be blunt: it is our absolute wish that Macky Sall—who remains the president of the Alliance for the Republic—returns to continue the fight alongside us," AFR spokesman Saourou Sène. "It’s worth remembering that we have a development roadmap, the 'Emerging Senegal' plan, which is intended to run until 2035."

While Macky Sall’s supporters are enthusiastic about a possible comeback, nothing is certain.

The prospect has caught the attention of the Senegalese public—but opinion is divided.

"In all sincerity, I believe there is still a place for him," teacher Amadou Fall told Africanews.

"Since he left, the situation for the Senegalese people has become quite difficult. He had set the country on a path toward emergence, but things are so tough right now that, following his withdrawal from the United Nations, I think many Senegalese are eager to see him back at the helm."

"As for Macky Sall returning to Senegal—I don’t think it’s possible, because we need him here to provide clarity on a number of issues," says Medina resident Theirno Ndiaye.

"He did a great deal here—a great deal of harm. He caused a lot of damage in Senegal. We do need him, but not as president. We need him to provide answers—to shed light on things like the hidden debt, and violent crimes.”

Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sène is a resident of Dakar:

“If I had any advice for Macky Sall, it would be to let other politicians take the helm and see if they can move the country forward. After leading the nation for so long without any visible results, the best thing he could do is step aside and let others have a try.”

But could Sall's potential comeback reshuffle the political deck in Senegal? And who would stand to gain—the former president, his successor Bassirou Diomaye Faye, or the President of the National Assembly, Ousmane Sonko?

For now, nothing can be ruled out says political analyst Abdoulaye Mbow.

“What kind of Macky Sall will return to Senegal? Will he come back to oppose Diomaye—who, incidentally, supported him recently? In terms of political morality, I don’t think so. However, the discussions that have taken place since the meeting in Doha—involving Karim Wade—point toward the creation of a political front in preparation for future electoral battles. In other words, an alliance that could bring together various factions, potentially including the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), should they choose to join. Yes, that is one way to look at it—though we’ll have to wait and see what happens regarding the 2029 candidacy.”

The 2029 presidential election is precisely what Macky Sall’s supporters have in their sights. For now, they see no one other than their leader as capable of reclaiming power.