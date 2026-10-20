France: Paris imposes overnight curfew after wave of rioting

Paris police have imposed an overnight curfew in two areas of the French capital following a weekend of violent rioting that targeted public buildings and businesses across the country.

The restrictions cover Place de la République, where unrest broke out on Saturday, and the Les Halles shopping district, which was hit by looting.

The curfew runs from eleven p.m. Monday until six a.m. Tuesday, with gatherings and demonstrations banned from eight p.m.

Police said the measures were intended to protect people and property from violence and looting.

On Monday evening, officers guarded both areas, directing passers-by to alternative routes and checking the identities of people nearby. A police helicopter swept over Les Halles, but the streets remained largely empty and calm.

The unrest has been described as France’s worst rioting in years, with city halls, other public buildings and thousands of businesses targeted nationwide.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called for curfews that would be “very limited” and “localized”, signalling a targeted approach to restoring order.

Authorities are seeking to prevent further violence while keeping restrictions focused on the areas most affected by the unrest.