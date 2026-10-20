Kenya: Relatives welcome guilty verdict in Shakahola starvation cult massacre

A Kenyan court has found self-proclaimed preacher Paul Mackenzie and 28 associates guilty of murdering 191 people, including 190 children, in the Shakahola starvation cult massacre.

The verdict follows the discovery of hundreds of bodies in shallow graves at the cult’s base in Shakahola Forest, near the coastal town of Malindi, in 2023. More than 400 bodies have since been uncovered.

Francis Wanje, who lost eight family members, welcomed the ruling after years of waiting for justice.

“I am happy. It's something that I did not expect because first the case has taken so long. From 2023 up to today it's a long period of time, almost four years now.”

Prosecutors said Mackenzie encouraged followers to starve themselves to “meet Jesus”, with children allegedly targeted first. The court found the church displayed features of a cult, including isolation and domination of its members.

Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, called the convictions a significant achievement, given the number of charges, accused and witnesses.

But Mackenzie’s defence lawyer, Lawrence Obonyo, said his clients were disappointed and would appeal, expressing confidence the verdict could be overturned.

Sentencing is expected on November 6. Mackenzie also faces separate manslaughter and terrorism cases.