Protesters block access to Paris' Louvre Museum in support of student movement

After a weekend of violent protests across France, students in Paris demonstrated again on Monday in front of the Louvre museum.

Gathered at the museum entrance, the small group played music, sang and chanted slogans in support of the high school student movement.

Museum visitors were forced to wait as the protesters blocked the access to the building.

They handed out leaflets explaining why they were demonstrating and spoke to passers-by about their movement.

Students have been protesting in France since the end of September, citing teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and exhausting timetables.