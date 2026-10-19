Pregnant women in Yemen at growing risk as healthcare limited by fighting

Women in Yemen face growing risks as fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed government forces limits reproductive health care with some facilities providing emergency obstetric care repurposing to treat war-wounded, the United Nations said Friday.

Francesco Galtieri, the UN Population Fund’s representative in Yemen, told The Associated Press that about three women were dying each day due to pregnancy and childbirth-related causes as recently as eight weeks ago. Now, sudden displacement and growing uncertainty are worsening the situation, limiting services further for pregnant women and women of reproductive age.

Since early September, more than 3,100 pregnant women have been displaced, according to UNFPA. The agency said earlier in an update that nine UNFPA-supported health facilities have reportedly been destroyed or rendered nonfunctional and eight others have suspended services.

“The situation is extremely alarming, and we have no data to size how alarming the situation is in the rest of Yemen, in the areas where we have no access,” Galtieri warned.

He said further displacement was expected as fighting continued, putting additional pressure on already strained services. Many pregnant women no longer know where they will give birth, and some have delivered by the roadside, Galtieri said.

On Thursday, at least five people were killed and 16 injured in an attack in Aden.

At least six explosions struck near the palace used by Yemen’s internationally recognized government in the port city of Aden, witnesses said.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in northern Yemen quickly claimed responsibility. Due to escalating tensions between the Houthis and Yemeni government, over 200,000 people have been displaced according to the United Nations.