CAS verdict on Senegal AFCON title appeal 'expected end November'

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced Monday that a verdict on Senegal's appeal of the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title in favour of Morocco will be delivered at the end of November.

Senegal's win was overturned in March to a 3-0 victory for Morocco by a Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals panel.

It faulted Senegal for walking off to protest a penalty awarded to the hosts, causing a 15-minute delay in play.

The penalty kick was eventually missed by Brahim Diaz.

Senegal's government vowed to use all possible avenues to regain the title, and accused the African soccer governing body of corruption.

On Monday, the court based in Switzerland said it will deliver its ruling at the end of November.