New embezzlement charge against Cameroon football chief Eto'o

New controversy for ex-Cameroon international and head of its football federation FECAFOOT Samuel Eto'o.

The ex-Barcelona star has an embezzlement complaint against him filed at the Special Criminal Court of Yaoundé by the Association of Amateur Clubs of Cameroon (ACFAC).

The association claims Eto'o accepted public funds ostensibly to pay for expenses already covered by the organizers of friendly matches Cameroon played against Russia and Mexico in 2023.

The group says Eto'o's actions amount to misappropriation of public funds.

There has been no word from the Fecafoot chief.

The association has also claimed that the Russian Football Union violated the terms of its contract with the Cameroonian federation by transferring around 567,000 euros ($654,000) into a bank account that did not belong to the latter.