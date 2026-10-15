Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea-Bissau junta head fires officer close to former president Embaló

Guinea Bissau then-President Umaro Sissoco Embaló speaks at the Peace Forum in Paris, France, November 11, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Guinea-Bissau

General Horta N'tam, the leader of the military junta in Guinea-Bissau, has dismissed a military officer close to ousted president Umaro Sissoco Embaló, according to a decree seen Wednesday by AFP.

Lieutenant-General Sadji Fati, a former defence minister and military advisor under Embaló, headed the presidential civil office at the palace but the decree said that he had been "dismissed with immediate effect."

His dismissal was just the latest involving personnel serving in defence and the security forces since the fall of Embaló, who is now in exile in Morocco.

The junta has been in power since November 26, a day before the scheduled announcement of provisional presidential and legislative election results.

The military overthrew Embaló and suspended the electoral process, leading many observers to suspect Embaló might have orchestrated the coup to halt an election he appeared set to lose.

However, the junta has recently taken a number of measures suggesting it is distancing itself from the former president.

Many members of his presidential guard and most officers close to him are being removed from positions of influence.

Interior Minister General Mama Saliu Embaló and Fisheries Minister Maria Da Cruz Correia, both considered close to him, were recently dismissed by the junta, which is supposed to organise presidential and legislative elections on December 6 to allow for a return to civilian rule.

However, the National Electoral Commission said last week that the"conditions are not in place to hold" elections.

Before that announcement, Embaló told AFP he intended to run again for the presidency.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..