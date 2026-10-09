Guinea-Bissau elections in doubt as Senegal urges military to ease restrictions

Guinea-Bissau’s December elections are now in doubt and Senegal is urging the country’s military rulers to lift restrictions on political and civil activities.

The call comes after the National Electoral Commission warned that conditions are not in place to hold presidential and legislative elections as scheduled. So far, however, no official postponement has been announced.

Senegal, which is mediating on behalf of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, says any change to the electoral calendar must be based on an inclusive, transparent process, with clear guarantees for a return to civilian rule.

The country has been under military control since November 2025, when soldiers overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and suspended the electoral process, just a day before provisional election results were expected.

Now, with political and security tensions continuing to mount, Dakar is urging all sides, including military leaders, to engage in constructive dialogue, exercise restraint and put national interests first.