Turkish police raid Halk TV in Istanbul, sparking outrage over media freedom

Financial crime investigators searched the building, forcing a temporary suspension of broadcasts. Prosecutors accused the channel's chairman, Cafer Mahiroglu, of bid rigging, bribery and money laundering. Of the 17 people sought by investigators, 11 were detained. Mahiroglu, who lives abroad, rejected the allegations, calling the takeover politically motivated. Outside the building, supporters gathered to defend the channel's journalists, while opposition politicians and press freedom organisations condemned the intervention. The case has raised fresh concerns about media freedom in Turkey, where independent news outlets face longstanding political pressure. Halk TV is known for its critical coverage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. It has also reported extensively on the legal troubles of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's jailed mayor and one of Erdogan's main political rivals. Opposition MP Ali Mahir Basarir warned against taking control of media organisations simply because they criticise the government. Amnesty International called for the broadcaster's independence to be restored. Turkey stands 163rd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' press freedom ranking.