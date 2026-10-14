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Well-wishers rally behind Pope Leo XIV as he recovers from cancer surgery

People wait for Pope Leo XIV to arrive at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, where he's expected to be operated to remove a lung nodule.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Vatican

Well-wishers gathered outside Rome’s Gemelli Hospital to show their support for Pope Leo XIV as he recovers from surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung.

Doctors say the 71-year-old pontiff is out of bed, walking and eating, with post-operative tests showing normal progress. A biopsy is expected to determine whether the cancer has spread.

Angele Bilegue, a nun who visited the hospital, said she was optimistic about the Pope’s recovery.

“Things are going well. They caught it in time and it will be resolved soon. I'm not worried,” she said, adding that she had also come to show her support for Pope Francis during his hospital stays.

Bilegue said the tumour had been removed and expressed confidence that treatments were available, despite the aggressive nature of the cancer. The Vatican has not yet announced the biopsy results.

Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, was elected last year and leads the world’s estimated 1.4 billion Catholics. The sporty 71-year-old announced he would undergo surgery after Sunday prayers.

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