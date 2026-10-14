Russia says diesel supply deal with US under negotiation after Trump-Putin call

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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that "negotiations are currently underway for contract agreements with American colleagues between the Russian Ministry of Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy."
Earlier, Trump announced on social media that he had struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call. He said Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the American and global market, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”
Russia will deliver an additional 3 million tons “within a short period of time” after that, he wrote.
Trump’s announcement came just a few weeks after Congress passed legislation that directed Trump to impose substantial tariffs on the top importers of Russian oil or natural gas, with an exception for countries that import less than 15% of Russia’s natural gas exports and have taken significant steps to reduce those imports.
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