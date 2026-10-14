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Mali hosts more than 322,000 refugees and asylum seekers

In this photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, Tuareg woman are photographed near to new homes in Timbuktu , Mali.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mali

Mali is facing mounting humanitarian pressure, with hundreds of thousands of people seeking safety inside its borders. As of September 30, 2026, the country was hosting 322,584 refugees and asylum seekers, alongside 414,524 internally displaced people.

But that’s not all. Nearly 91,000 people have returned to Mali, while more than 343,000 Malians remain refugees abroad.

The latest figures, presented at the UNHCR Executive Committee in Geneva, reveal a worsening regional crisis. Compared with August, the number of refugees and asylum seekers in Mali rose by more than 5,300.

Across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, nearly four million people have been displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

In central Mali, the Koro region alone was sheltering around 86,000 refugees from Burkina Faso at the end of July.

Meanwhile, Mali’s authorities are highlighting efforts to support voluntary repatriation, welcome refugees, and reintegrate returning citizens.

The country has also taken steps to address statelessness through new legislation and a specialized national commission.

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