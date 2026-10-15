Burkina Faso's military leader launches new football championship

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has launched a new national football championship called the "Sovereignty League".

It is his plan to transform the sport into a tool for nation-building, creating opportunities for young people, professionalising the league, and investing in the future of the country.

The tournament will feature 20 teams representing all regions of Burkina Faso in order to expand high-level football beyond major cities.

Players chosen to take part are being promised a monthly salary of about $300, in addition to other benefits.

According to the presidency, this should create a thousand jobs and offer opportunities to youngsters across the country.

It is being reported in some media that regional governors will play a central role in organising the new league.

But analysts say it is not clear how this will fit in with the Burkinabe Football Federation, which benefits from a special status protected by world football body, FIFA’s rules.

The announcement come days after Traore threatened to take over the federation following the country’s humiliating 7-0 loss in a friendly against Argentina.