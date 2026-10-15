At least six dead after 5-storey building collapses in Cairo

Emergency crews in the Egyptian capital Cairo have recovered the bodies of six people, including three children, after the collapse of a five-storey building.

Seven people were taken to hospital with injuries, according to local media reports.

Rescuers continued to search the debris on Wednesday for anyone still trapped.

Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, while temporary steel supports have been installed to stabilise them and protect residents.

The governorate says its begun legal proceedings and is investigating the collapse.

Building collapses aren't uncommon in Egypt. Poor construction practices, inadequate maintenance and lax enforcement of building regulations have left many residential buildings unsafe.

Authorities have sought to crack down on illegal construction and relocate residents from buildings at risk of collapse.