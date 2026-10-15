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Somalia announces parliamentary and presidential elections for 2027

Somalia's former deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled casts his vote during the local election in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025.   -  
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Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By AFP

Somalia

Somalia announced on Thursday that parliamentary and presidential elections would be held next year, despite an increasingly fractured political landscape and worries over mounting instability.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's term ended earlier this year and his government declared a "transition period" in May, despite an agreement with the opposition on holding elections.

Mohamud has been attempting to move Somalia towards democratic elections, replacing a system based around clan elders, although his attempts have been opposed by regional leaders, who view it as a power grab.

With much of the country also under the control of Islamist insurgent group Al-Shabaab, little progress has been made on organising elections beyond a few localised pockets.

However, the Election Commission said in a statement that parliamentary polls would be held on April 15, followed by a presidential vote scheduled for May 15.

It said the latter was in accordance with a rule "which stipulates that the president's term of office is five (5) years, beginning on the date the president is sworn into office."

Mohamud assumed power in 2022 but has argued he was given an extra year in the presidency when an amended constitution was passed by parliament earlier this year that set the framework for elections and extended the vote.

Opposition parties boycotted that vote and have rejected the changes.

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