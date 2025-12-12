Deadly building collapse in Fez: Families evacuated, investigation underway

After a deadly building collapse in Fez, 22 families have been evacuated from their homes. Local authorities said they had stepped in to ensure residents' safety and prevent further danger.

A technical inspection was being conducted to assess the condition of the surrounding buildings and determine the extent of the damage.

The Public Laboratory for Tests and Studies has also been brought in to conduct the necessary technical expertise and identify the causes of the collapse.

Two adjacent four-story buildings collapsed overnight Tuesday in the Moroccan city of Fez, killing 22 people in the second fatal collapse there this year, authorities said Wednesday.

Affected families were meanwhile awaiting the results of this expertise and the authorities' decisions before returning home.

It was unclear what caused the collapse or how many people were unaccounted for. Authorities said an investigation had been opened. Local reports indicated that the structures were built in 2006 as part of an initiative called “City Without Slums.”

Fez is Morocco’s third-largest city and one of the hosts of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. It is best known for its walled city packed with medieval souks. It’s also one of the country’s poorest urban centers, where aging infrastructure is common.