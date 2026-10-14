Egypt to build a rail link as an alternative to the blocked Suez Canal

For over a century, the Suez Canal was Egypt’s guaranteed commercial artery, handling roughly 12% of global maritime trade. But recent security disruptions in the Red Sea exposed a critical vulnerability.

Ships were forced to detour around the Cape of Good Hope, transit revenues dropped, and global supply chains were severely disrupted. To protect its economic engine, Cairo is building a high-speed overland alternative.

"In addition, we've invested heavily in our infrastructure, be it roads, be it ports, as well as railroads, to give options to our trading partners to mobilize their merchandise and to move their merchandise across Egypt, whether through the Suez Canal right away or into the Suez Canal, and then use our network of infrastructure to go to the Mediterranean Sea and get access to the European market," said Ahmed Rostom, the Egyptian Minister of Economy and Planning.

The network is centred on the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which has attracted more than 16 billion dollars in investment. At its core is an 8.7-billion-dollar electrified high-speed rail line stretching 2,000 kilometres across Egypt.

Dubbed the "Suez Canal on Rails", the line connects Red Sea ports directly to Mediterranean export terminals. Once fully operational, it is expected to carry up to 13 million tonnes of freight each year, allowing cargo to be transferred across Egypt by rail and helping bypass maritime bottlenecks.

"Egypt believed that it put a lot of resources into investments in the logistics sector, making it easier to partner with the private sector in logistics hubs across this vast canal and to make it seamless for global merchandise and global trade," said Ahmed.

The infrastructure is also intended to support wider African integration. Under the African Continental Free Trade Area, these land bridges could connect North African ports with trade corridors reaching East and sub-Saharan Africa. By offering faster overland links to Mediterranean and European markets, Egypt hopes to turn supply-chain risks into an engine for continental growth.