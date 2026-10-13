Spain seeks ‘good neighbourly relations’ with Morocco as migration crisis shadows royal visit

Spain’s King Felipe VI has called for “good neighbourly relations” with Morocco during a landmark visit to Ceuta, as tensions over migration continue to test relations between the two neighbours and highlight the human cost of Europe’s borders.

Accompanied by Queen Letizia, the king reaffirmed Spain’s sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, two Spanish-administered territories in North Africa claimed by Morocco. He said their status was not negotiable, while stressing the importance of maintaining cooperation with Rabat.

The visit comes months after more than 70,000 migrants entered Ceuta on 30 and 31 July in an unprecedented influx. Scores died, most returned to Morocco in the following hours, but thousands have remained for weeks in often dire conditions, sleeping rough in the streets or on the beach.

Diplomacy and the human cost

The royal visit was the first to Ceuta since 2007 and comes as migration remains a major political issue in Spain ahead of a general election scheduled for 29 November.

Some Spanish opposition politicians have accused Morocco of using migration for political purposes, allegations rejected by Rabat and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has criticised what he described as irresponsible political and media statements exploiting the crisis, insisting that cooperation with Spain should not be subject to pressure or blackmail.

Against this backdrop, Felipe’s call for good neighbourly relations underlines Madrid’s interest in preserving ties with Rabat despite continuing disagreements over sovereignty and border management.

The royal couple also paid tribute at a cemetery to migrants who died attempting to reach Ceuta, many drowning while trying to swim around border barriers.

An African issue beyond the border

Ceuta’s location on the North African coast makes it a focal point in the wider debate over migration to Europe. But the crisis is about more than territorial disputes and diplomatic relations.

For African countries and communities, it raises pressing questions about the safety of migration routes, access to legal pathways into Europe and the protection of people seeking asylum or better opportunities abroad.

The circumstances that drive migration vary, and not everyone undertaking these journeys has the same needs or legal status. Yet the deaths in Ceuta underline the risks people face when attempting dangerous crossings.

Spain and Morocco have strong reasons to maintain cooperation, but managing migration also requires effective protection systems, lawful asylum procedures and measures to reduce the dangers faced by people on the move.