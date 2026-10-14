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'Act of ingratitude': Niger condemns expulsion of security agents from France

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023.   -  
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Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Niger

Niger on Tuesday condemned the expulsion of two of its security agents from France, calling it a “serious and unacceptable act of ingratitude.”

The diplomatic row began last month when Paris declared the two men personae non grata. According to French media reports, their expulsion was related to suspicions they were monitoring Nigerien opposition figures in France.

Niger’s Justice Minister said one of the agents had been wounded during a joint military operation with France in 2014 and was receiving medical treatment before he was expelled. The officer deserved “recognition and protection,” the minister said. “This is how France thanks those who served at its side,” he added.

Ties between Paris and Niamey have deteriorated since General Abdourahamane Tiani seized power in a 2023 coup that ousted the elected president. Niger accused France of being behind a failed military mutiny in May.

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