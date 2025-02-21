Niger: General Abdourahamane Tiani's term extended by national conference

Since the military took control of Niger following the coup in 2023, a national commission has suggested a political transition lasting at least five years towards a democratic regime.

The national conference in Niger has recommended a renewable five-year term for General Abdourahamane Tiani, the president of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), this Thursday in Niamey.

One of the key outcomes of the national conference, which lasted six days, is a five-year renewable transition.

This extension will depend on the security situation and the agenda of the Sahel States Confederation, as unanimously decided by the participants.

Abdoulaye Seydou, the 7th vice-president of the national commission, stated, "The duration of the transition is set at sixty months, which may change based on the security situation, the reform agenda, and the Sahel States Confederation's timeline."

After receiving the endorsement of the 716 delegates present at the conference, General Abdourahamane Tiani expressed his optimism for Niger's future.

He stated, "I solemnly commit to realizing this hope for happiness for the Nigerien people by taking all necessary measures in the best interest of our country. You have played your part, and I will fulfill mine with dedication and without weakness."

The national conference also led to the dissolution of political parties and elevated General Tiani to the position of president of the republic.

According to Mme Barry Bibata Niandou, the general rapporteur of the conference, "We aim to maintain the republican form of the state, its unitary, democratic, and social character, and consequently grant the title of president of the republic to the president of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland. We will dissolve existing political parties and create a new political party charter."