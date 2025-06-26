AI drones lead breakthrough against malaria in Africa [Business Africa]

This week on Business Africa: AI-powered drones target mosquito breeding sites to fight malaria; in Abuja, African sovereign wealth funds organize to finance the continent’s infrastructure; and in Niger, the recent ban on livestock exports has hit thousands of herders hard.

Malaria: Tech Boosts a Crucial Fight for Africa

Malaria remains one of the biggest obstacles to Africa’s development. About 600,000 deaths are recorded annually, mostly among children under five, and up to $16 billion in GDP is lost each year, according to the World Economic Forum. Beyond the health issue, it is an economic and strategic challenge for the continent’s future.

In the face of this scourge, technology is changing the game. The Japanese startup SORA Technology is deploying an innovative solution in several African countries: AI-guided drones that detect mosquito breeding sites and apply larvicides in a highly targeted manner. This approach avoids costly, large-scale, and inefficient treatments.

“Our solution relies on the combined use of artificial intelligence and drones to precisely identify high-risk areas, then apply insecticides based on collected data,” explains Yosuke Kaneko, founder of SORA Technology.

Already operational in Ghana, the system has proven effective: up to 70% reduction in insecticide use, 40% savings on prevention costs, and a 50% decrease in labor expenses.

Building on these results, SORA raised $4.8 million in May 2025, primarily from Japanese investors, to expand its presence to six additional African countries. The funds will also support Health Ministries in locally integrating the technology.

“This time, funding is less public but offers an opportunity for the private sector. Health is not an expense, it’s an investment. In Africa, these solutions can emerge and provide highly valuable data sought worldwide,” says Mr. Kaneko.

Another advantage: this method reduces the risk of insecticide resistance, a critical problem for traditional systems.

“Reducing the amount of chemicals used extends their effectiveness and lowers overall investment. Our solution rates very well in terms of cost-efficiency.”

In a context where drug resistance is increasing and public funding is dwindling, SORA’s approach shows that technology, public health, and economic development can converge to address one of the continent’s greatest challenges.

Africa: Towards a New Era of Sovereign Financing

In Abuja, leading African financial players gathered for the 4th African Sovereign Investors Forum. The goal: mobilize more capital to finance the continent’s essential infrastructure through strengthened South-South cooperation.

Sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, public and private partners aim to move away from dependence on foreign aid. Nigeria, through NSIA, intends to play a leading role in this strategy.

“We need to change our mindset and invest our own capital in transformative projects,” urges Ada Osakwe, Chairwoman of NSIA’s Investment Committee.

Behind the scenes, several protocols were signed to launch major projects in energy, agro-industry, and transport. A report by Michael Dibie.

Niger: Herders in Trouble After Livestock Export Ban

In Niger, the recent ban on livestock exports, imposed in May to supply local markets ahead of Tabaski, has left a bitter taste. The goal was missed. Unsold animals piled up in markets, especially in Talladjé, Niamey.

The measure severely impacted herders and exporters in a country where more than 80% of the population depends on livestock. Some sheep priced up to 600,000 FCFA found no buyers, causing significant losses according to professionals.

The sector, which accounts for 62% of agricultural exports, was caught off guard. Orders destined for Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Gabon were blocked. Loans taken out to purchase livestock may now never be repaid.

In areas like Diffa and Agadez, specialized in export-oriented livestock farming, herders are now calling for consultations ahead of such decisions to avoid further weakening an activity vital to Niger’s economy.