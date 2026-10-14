Storm chaos in Santiago as hail, floods and power cuts slam Chile’s capital

Video recorded by local resident Jennifer Vidal shows hail-covered roads and flooded streets, while separate footage captures water spreading across the roadway as people shelter in a nearby building entrance. Flooding hit several districts, including Providencia, Las Condes and Estación Central. Water entered residential buildings, municipal offices and the underground car park of the Alto Las Condes shopping centre. The storm also disrupted Santiago’s Metro, forcing the closure of Pedro de Valdivia station and restricting access at Salvador, while Line 2 operated in separate sections. Firefighters carried out rescues at a flooded underpass in Peñalolén, as authorities warned of further thunderstorms and urged drivers to avoid low-lying roads.