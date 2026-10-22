Ukraine: At least 9 people were killed in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours

In the Kharkiv region, a separate wave of Russian attacks killed one person and injured 15 others, including three children, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. In the city of Kharkiv, drones damaged houses, a shop, cars and an office building, while a strike on a lorry park set four lorries, a trailer and a car on fire. In the capital, one person was killed and 22 others injured, including four children, as ballistic missiles and drones struck six districts. Fires broke out in residential and non-residential buildings, while homes, vehicles and infrastructure were damaged. In the Dniprovskyi district, one person was killed and six others, including a child, were injured. Night-time footage shows firefighters tackling blazes from elevated platforms, while images taken after the strikes reveal damaged buildings and burnt-out vehicles. Kyiv’s mayor said debris hit homes and a car service station, with fears that people could be trapped under rubble. Beyond Kyiv and Kharkiv, where one person was killed in each city, Russian attacks also claimed lives in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, bringing the nationwide death toll to at least nine, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks came hours after Moscow and Kyiv agreed in principle to resume US-brokered peace talks. Rescue teams worked through the morning to extinguish fires and assess the damage.