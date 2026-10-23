Gaza: Moment Israeli airstrike hits building in Nuseirat caught on camera

Dramatic footage captured the moment the building was struck, with a powerful explosion lighting up the night sky. Flames spread through the wreckage as Palestinian residents gathered nearby and rescue teams rushed to extinguish the fire. Other images showed people carrying a wounded person away from the scene. No deaths were reported following the strike, although the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. By Friday morning, residents were picking through the rubble of destroyed homes, searching for belongings and assessing the damage. Men and women collected possessions from the ruins, while bags of food supplies lay scattered among the debris. Children were seen walking across the roof of a damaged building as families surveyed what remained of their homes. The aftermath footage showed piles of broken concrete and shattered structures across the affected area. The strike left residents confronting extensive destruction in Nuseirat, with rescue workers and local families dealing with the immediate consequences of the attack.