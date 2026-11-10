Inside the Japanese programme using school committees and remedial classes to improve learning in Madagascar

Madagascar
In partnership with The Government of Japan
"The benefit of having the School Management Committee is first of all the transparency in the management and in the committee," says Marie Harivola Malala Razanadrasoa, President of the School Management Committee. On the outskirts of Antananarivo, parents, teachers and local community members meet to discuss education priorities, finances and budget allocation.
The committees are a central pillar of School for All, a programme developed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). With School for All, children also receive meals organised by the community and pre-school lessons inspired by Japanese storytelling methods."We witnessed a big improvement in reading," says Tinasoa Helimalala Rabezandry, Primary school director.
Launched in Niger in 2004, School for All has expanded to 11 African countries. "The School for All approach is different: when all stakeholders work and create together, educational development can be sustainable and effective even with limited resources," says Masahiro Hara, Chief Advisor at JICA School for All project.
02:31
Ethiopia: Reusable sanitary pads help girls break the silence around menstruation
02:04
Senegalese surfer uses the waves to give children hope
01:00
Senegal: Dakar surf school helps young Africans reclaim the waves
01:00
Japan: Commuters flock to see two goats grazing at Tokyo station
01:00
Greece: Students march in Athens demanding more education funding
01:12
Over 1,000 arrested in France after a day of mostly peaceful protests