Poland: Tusk and Nawrocki honour six victims of Kraków shooting

The two political rivals arrived together at the memorial, where Tusk held a candle as a uniformed officer played a horn nearby. They then placed candles among those left in memory of the victims before kneeling side by side in a moment of remembrance. Nawrocki repeatedly made the sign of the cross as the two leaders paid their respects. Footage shows rows of flickering candles, mourners gathered at the site and a Polish flag, reflecting the grief following Saturday's attack, which also left 15 people injured. The rare public appearance together comes amid a bitter political dispute between Tusk and Nawrocki over reforms to Poland's Constitutional Tribunal. Despite their disagreements, both leaders took part in the ceremony honouring those killed in the 7 November shooting. The attack in the heart of Kraków, one of Poland's best-known historic cities, had triggered scenes of panic as people fled the gunfire. In the days since, residents have returned to the area to light candles and pay their respects, while bullet marks remain visible on nearby café windows. Monday's vigil brought the country's two most prominent political figures together in a shared tribute to the victims, offering a moment of unity despite their continuing political differences.