South Africa: ANC Loses Ground, Coalition Talks Take Centre Stage [Africanews Today]

Welcome to Africanews Today. Nelson Mandela's party is losing ground, although it remains the country's largest political force. In the latest municipal elections, the ANC suffered a significant setback, securing just 31% of the vote.

A look back at the tragedy in Egypt. A train travelling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another train heading towards Aswan, in the south of the country. At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured.

Gambia: Party denounces political manoeuvre ahead of presidential election

His name is Talib Ahmed Bensouda. Highly popular among young people, the mayor may be barred from running in Gambia's next presidential election, scheduled for December 5. He is accused of financial misconduct by the authorities, but his party, UNITE, claims he is the victim of a political conspiracy.

Sudan: Ahmed Haroun arrested

Wanted by the International Criminal Court on 22 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Darfur conflict in 2003 and 2004, Ahmed Haroun has been taken into custody by the Sudanese army following his arrest on Sunday.

Kenya: Giving hair waste a second life

Wigs, weaves and synthetic hair extensions made from plastic are difficult to break down, and improper disposal can harm the environment. To tackle this problem, the company Queening Afrika is giving them a second life by transforming them into handcrafted products.